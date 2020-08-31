Lady Gaga fue la gran ganadora en los premios MTV con cinco estatuillas

Lady Gaga, la gran ganadora de la noche en los MTv Awards, junto a The Weeknd y Machine Gun Kelly (Getty Images).

Con cinco estatuillas, entre las que destacan a la Artista del Año y a la Mejor Canción del Año por "Rain on me" -en colaboración con Ariana Grande- Lady Gaga se alzó como la gran vencedora en los premios MTV 2020, que se celebraron el domingo en una ceremonia realizada desde distintos escenarios al aire libre en Nueva York, a raíz de las recomendaciones de distanciamiento social por la pandemia de coronavirus.

En este contexto, además de haberse consagrado en cinco rubros, la artista llamó la atención por los particulares tapabocas que usó a lo largo de la ceremonia, todos ellos con diseños especiales a tono con sus habituales excéntricas vestimentas.

Además de los rubros mencionados, Lady Gaga se quedó con el galardón a la Mejor Colaboración y Mejor Videoclip, ambos por el tema registrado junto a Ariana Grande; y con el nuevo premio Tricon, por su labor filantrópica.

La banda de K-Pop coreano BTS también tuvo su gran noche con cuatro premios, al Mejor Grupo, Mejor Artista Pop, Mejor K-Pop y Mejor Coreografía; en tanto que Maluma y J Balvin se adjudicaron la categoría Mejor Tema Latino por "Qué pena".

Uno de los momentos más impactantes de la noche lo protagonizó The Weeknd, ganador del Mejor Video del Año y Canción Rhythm&Blues con "Blinding lights", que dedicó mensajes recordatorios a las víctimas de violencia racial por parte de la policía y reivindicó el movimiento Black Lives Matter. Precisamente fue The Weeknd quien comenzó la fiesta con la canción con la cual ganó el galardón, en vivo desde la terraza de un edificio.

En otras categorías, Machine Gun Kelly se llevó el galardón al Mejor Videoclip Alternativo por "Bloody Valentine"; Doja Cat a la Mejor Artista Revelación; Megan Thee Stalion al Mejor Vídeo Hip Hop por "Savage"; y Coldplay al Mejor Vídeo de Rock por "Orphans".

La anfitriona de la velada fue Keke Palmer, quien se convirtió en la primera mujer afroamericana en ocupar ese rol y realizó su tarea desde el famoso edificio Empire State Building.

Un dato especial fue el homenaje a Chadwick Boseman, el actor recordado por “Pantera Negra”, que falleció de cáncer el 28 de agosto.

Estos fueron los ganadores de los VMA 2020

Premio MTV Tricon para Lady Gaga

VIDEO DEL AÑO

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Lady Gaga

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

MEJOR GRUPO

BTS

5 Seconds of Summer

The 1975

BLACKPINK

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

MONSTA X

Now United

twenty one pilots

MEJOR ARTISTA EMERGENTE

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE POP

BTS – “On”

Halsey – “You should be sad”

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE HIP-HOP

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

DaBaby – “BOP”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Travis Scott – “highest in the room”

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE ROCK

Coldplay – “Orphans”

Blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Evanescence – “Wasted On You”

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers – “Caution”

MEJOR CANCIÓN ALTERNATIVA

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”

The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”

FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”

Twenty One Pilots – “Level of Concern”

MEJOR CANCIÓN LATINA

Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Que Pena” 🏆

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA”

J Balvin – “Amarillo”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE R&B

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE K-POP

BTS – “On”

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”

EXO – “Obsession”

Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”

Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Red Velvet – “Psycho”

MEJOR CANCIÓN DEL VERANO

Blackpink – “How You Like That”

Cardi B ft. Megan The Stallion – “WAP”

Miley Cyrus – “Midnight Sky”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Rich – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Jack Harlow – “Whats Poppin”

Lil Baby ft. 42 Dugg – “We Paid”

Dua Lipa – “Break My Heart”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”

Pop Smoke ft. 50 Cent y Roddy Ric) – “The Woo”

Saint Jhn – “Roses”

Saweetie – “Tap In”

Harry Styles – “Watermelon Sugar”

Taylor Swift – “Cardigan”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

MEJOR VIDEO CON MENSAJE POSITIVO

H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

MEJOR VIDEO HECHO EN CASA

Ariana Grande ft. Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”

Blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Drake – “Toosie Slide”

John Legend – “Bigger Love”

Twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

MEJOR PRESENTACIÓN EN CUARENTENA

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

Billie Eilish – “xanny”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”0

5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me”

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”

A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi”

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA

BTS – “On”

CNCO ft. Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo”

DaBaby – “BOP”

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Normani – “Motivation”

Redacción / Agencias