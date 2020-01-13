SECCIONES

Con presencia en 11 rubros, "Guasón" encabeza la lista de nominaciones a los Oscar

Redacción El Diario de la República

“El irlandés”, “Había una vez en Hollywood” y “1917” tienen 10 candidaturas cada una.

La película “Guasón”, de Todd Philips, encabeza la lista de nominaciones de la 92° edición de los premios Oscar, que se realizará el 9 de febrero en el Teatro Dolby, de Los Ángeles, seguido por “El irlandés”, “Había una vez en Hollywood” y “1917”, con 10 candidaturas cada una.

Según se anunció hoy oficialmente, en el rubro mejor película competirán “1917”, “Contra lo imposible”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Guasón”, “Mujercitas”, “Historia de un matrimonio”, “Había una vez en Hollywood” y “Parásitos”.

“Guasón” también está presente presente en las nominaciones al mejor director y mejor actor, a través de Todd Philips y Joaquin Phoenix, respectivamente; del mismo modo que “Había una vez en Hollywood”, con Quentin Tarantino y Leonardo DiCaprio; sin embargo, en ambos rubros aparecen rivales de fuste como los realizadores Sam Mendes y Martin Scorsese; y los intérpretes Antonio Banderas, por “Dolor y Gloria”; y Jonhatan Pryce, por “Los dos Papas”.

El listado completo:

 

MEJOR PELICULA

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

 

MEJOR ACTOR

Antonio Banderas, Dolor y Gloria

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

 

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

 

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

 

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Hathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

 

MEJOR DIRECTOR

The Irishman

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

 

MEJOR PELICULA ANIMADA

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

 

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

DCera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

 

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

 

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

 

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

 

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

 

MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If you’re a girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk, Run, Cha-Cha

 

MEJOR CORTO

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbor’s Window

Saria

A Sister

 

MEJOR PELICULA INTERNACIONAL

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Dolor y Gloria

Parasite

 

MEJOR EDICION

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

 

MEJOR EDICION DE SONIDO

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

 

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

 

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCION

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

 

MEJOR BANDA DE SONIDO ORIGINAL

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

 

MEJOR CANCION ORIGINAL

«I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away», Toy Story 4

«(I’m Gonna) Love me Again», Rocketman

«Im Standing With You», Breakthrough

«Into the Unknown», Frozen 2

«Stand Up», Harriet

 

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

 

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

 

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Logín