Con presencia en 11 rubros, "Guasón" encabeza la lista de nominaciones a los Oscar

La película “Guasón”, de Todd Philips, encabeza la lista de nominaciones de la 92° edición de los premios Oscar, que se realizará el 9 de febrero en el Teatro Dolby, de Los Ángeles, seguido por “El irlandés”, “Había una vez en Hollywood” y “1917”, con 10 candidaturas cada una.
Según se anunció hoy oficialmente, en el rubro mejor película competirán “1917”, “Contra lo imposible”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Guasón”, “Mujercitas”, “Historia de un matrimonio”, “Había una vez en Hollywood” y “Parásitos”.
“Guasón” también está presente presente en las nominaciones al mejor director y mejor actor, a través de Todd Philips y Joaquin Phoenix, respectivamente; del mismo modo que “Había una vez en Hollywood”, con Quentin Tarantino y Leonardo DiCaprio; sin embargo, en ambos rubros aparecen rivales de fuste como los realizadores Sam Mendes y Martin Scorsese; y los intérpretes Antonio Banderas, por “Dolor y Gloria”; y Jonhatan Pryce, por “Los dos Papas”.
El listado completo:
MEJOR PELICULA
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
MEJOR ACTOR
Antonio Banderas, Dolor y Gloria
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Hathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
MEJOR DIRECTOR
The Irishman
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
MEJOR PELICULA ANIMADA
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO
DCera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If you’re a girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk, Run, Cha-Cha
MEJOR CORTO
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbor’s Window
Saria
A Sister
MEJOR PELICULA INTERNACIONAL
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Dolor y Gloria
Parasite
MEJOR EDICION
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
MEJOR EDICION DE SONIDO
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCION
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
MEJOR BANDA DE SONIDO ORIGINAL
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
MEJOR CANCION ORIGINAL
«I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away», Toy Story 4
«(I’m Gonna) Love me Again», Rocketman
«Im Standing With You», Breakthrough
«Into the Unknown», Frozen 2
«Stand Up», Harriet
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker